IndiGo passengers create ruckus over delay

MUMBAI: A ruckus broke out on board an IndiGo flight in Mumbai on Thursday after passengers protested the delay for over four hours, and alleged rude behaviour by the airline’s ground staff.

The flight 6E 711 was scheduled for departure to Goa at 1.45 p.m., but it was delayed due to the consequential delay of the incoming aircraft on account of bad weather.

There were 175 passengers on board. The crew members could not offer any valid reason for the delay, said a passenger.

“Some of the passengers had been at the airport since 12.30 p.m. The passengers were allowed to board at 4 p.m. A couple of passengers questioned the delay,” said Krishna Hegde, former MLA, who was on the flight.

“One of the ground staff threatened a passenger to deplane him when he questioned the delay. Others objected to this behaviour. There was a ruckus. The flight eventually took off at 5.35 p.m. We had to remain seated in the aircraft for one hour and 45 minutes,” he said.

“Initially, they said the delay was on account of bad weather. And then they said it was due to late arrival of passengers from connecting flights. How could this happen?” asked Mr. Hegde.

Confirming the delay, IndiGo said it was due to a consequential delay of the flight 6E-711, which was enroute to Mumbai and then headed to Goa. The same aircraft is operated as flight no 6E 713 from Bengaluru to Varanasi via Kolkata. From Varanasi it becomes 6E 711 and flies to Goa via Mumbai. The aircraft was delayed at Varanasi due to bad weather.

“IndiGo flight 6E-713 from Kolkata to Varanasi was delayed due to low visibility at Varanasi. The flight timing of 6E-711 was revised to 2.50 p.m. All passengers booked on 6E-711 flight were informed of this consequential delay,” IndiGo said in a statement. “The Goa airport runway was closed between 4.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. Flight 6E-711 departed from Mumbai at 5.34 p.m.and arrived at Goa at 6.43 p.m.,” “We regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,” it said.