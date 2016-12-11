Income Tax dept. takes over probe into seizure of Rs. 85 lakh

The Income Tax Department on Saturday took over investigation into the Rs. 85 lakh seized in cash from seven men in Dadar.

The men were picked up by the Unit V of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police near the Hindu Colony in Dadar on Friday afternoon following a tip-off about a currency exchange racket.

Four of the seven suspects claimed to be bullion traders. They had stacked the cash in their Toyota Innova Car. Around Rs. 72 lakh was in the recently introduced Rs 2,000 notes. The rest were in in Rs. 100 notes. The other three suspects were builders and were talking to the four suspects when the Crime Branch team accosted them.

On Saturday, a team of I-T officials reached the Crime Branch Unit V office in Kurla and after preliminary inquiries took the seven men into custody along with the cash and the vehicle.

A Crime Branch officer said, “Further inquiries will be conducted by the I-T department. We have conducted our own investigation and have not found any indication of the accused having obtained the cash through banking channels.”