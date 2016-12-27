Housing scheme units to now have uniform size, cost

more-in

Mumbai: Maharashtra has finally brought uniformity to its housings schemes by adopting a standard tenement size and cost for urban and rural units.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved the integration of tenement sizes for various schemes, including the Indira Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Revised Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Niwara Yojna-2, Shabari Adivasi Gharkul Yojna, Ramai Awas Yojna.

According to to the proposal, the size of the units to be allotted under all the existing housing schemes has been capped at 350 sq. ft., and the cost restricted to ₹1.5 lakh for a rural unit and ₹2.5 lakh for a unit in the urban areas. The cost under the schemes is shared by the Centre and the State in a 60:40 ratio.

The proposal comes in the wake of criticism from different sections of society alleging preferential treatment by the government when allocating subsidised homes.

The housing schemes cater to the needs of various social sections. For example, the Shabari scheme caters to the needs of tribal people and the Ramai scheme was designed for the SC and New Buddhist community at large.

“In the past, several sections have alleged that others were getting preferential treatment, and that tenement size was deliberately kept high for the benefit of certain sections of society. By making these changes, we wanted to bring uniformity in this process,” a senior government official said.