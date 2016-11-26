Helping roadside vendors join the e-commerce bandwagon

The demonetisation move has come as a pleasant surprise for Benow, a Mumbai-based fintech startup.

The company, formed in January this year, had planned a soft-launch in November of its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) enabled app, which connects small retailers and roadside vendors with customers to make cashless transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 8 announcement made their task easier. Their pilot project, which was unveiled in Powai on November 14, has already been signed up by about 400 customers and over 20 vendors, including restaurants, kirana stores, vegetable vendors, liquor shops, and even a florist. Transactions even below Rs. 300 are being made through the app.

“The UPI has been a great enabler as the mobile phone number effectively becomes the account number,” says Sudhakar Ram, the company’s chief executive officer and co-founder.

“Our app allows vendors to accept orders online. The bill is sent to the buyer and the payment is made through the UPI.” Vendors just have to give a missed call to Benow; a sales representative will respond and handle the registration and the mandatory know your customer (KYC) details. Vendors will be linked to a bank account within 24 to 48 hours, after which they can start selling. Vendors will also receive a machine-readable bar code that the app can scan.

Three key requisites

“All that the vendor needs is a smartphone, a bank account and a PAN and he is good to go,” Mr. Ram says. “Most people have these three. They just need to be made aware of the benefits of digitally engaging with customers.”

Customers can download the app from Google Playstore and register by giving their bank details. “Once the details are submitted, the customer’s bank account will be linked to the app through UPI,” says Mr. Ram. Benow is offering a 15 per cent discount for the first transaction using the app, keeping with the unwritten rule of online commerce.

Benow’s pilot project will continue for at least two or three months. They hope to sign up at least 500 merchants and 5,000 customers. The next step will be a roll-out in 14 top cities. Boot-strapped for now, the company will look at external funding.

“There is huge potential for this model,” Mr. Ram says. “Nearly 80 per cent of the retail market is unorganised and hyperlocal in nature. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of UPI, the model will gain further acceptance.”