Helping children get in touch with the arts

To enhance children’s exposure to the arts, primarily the liberal arts, textile brand Ritu Kumar and Mumbai-based NGO Magic Bus have initiated a special programme.

Artly, which was started in September this year, uses cinema to stimulate creative thinking in children. The programme now covers 60 children across the country and the two organisations plan to reach over 6,000 children by the end of 2017.

Amrish Kumar, CEO, Ritu Kumar, says, “Our goal is to enhance the skills and unlock the creative potential of children living in socio-economically marginalised communities.”

The organisations had earlier in 2014 a skill development programme for children of migrant workers in the garment and textile industries in Tughlakabad and Govindpuri districts of South Delhi and Uluberia in West Bengal.

The programme focuses on activity-based learning. Children in the age-group of seven to 14 are trained in life skills, work readiness, skill building and sustainable livelihoods. They are also trained in computer and communication skills. The programme covered 1,600 children in its first year.

According to Mathew Spacie, Founder, Magic Bus, children have to meet two criteria to be selected for the programme: they have to enrol themselves in schools and then attend a specific number of sessions every year.

Mr. Kumar says his organisation decided to launch the programme in areas where there was a huge pool of migrant labourers. They picked places in Delhi and Kolkata because many people come to these cities to work in the tailoring and embroidery businesses.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu