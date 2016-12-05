Have written to PM on district banks: Fadnavis

more-in

CM tries to ward off Opposition attack on winter session eve; NCP, Cong. hint at uproar over demonetisation, reservation, law and order

NAGPUR: In a bid to defuse the impending Opposition attack in the Legislative Assembly’s winter session over implementation of the demonetisation drive and RBI restrictions on District Central Cooperative Banks, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to remove the restrictions.

The government will be presenting 14 new bills in the winter session, which will end on December 17.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on the eve of the winter session, Mr. Fadnavis said, “We are aware of the restrictions on the DCCBs and also of the fact that it may affect farmers. I have written to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, asking them to remove these restrictions to ease the flow of money to farmers.”

Demonetisation has hit the DCCBs the most, as they have been barred from receiving old notes and exchanging them. With its wide network across the State, especially at the village level, a majority of farmers have accounts with these banks. As the Rabi cropping season begins, the Opposition is claiming that farmers are running out of money to begin sowing and other cultivation activities. With the RBI apprehensive that DCCBs are being used to launder black money, all financial processes at these banks have come to a standstill. These banks are presently sitting on a cash pile of over Rs. 4,000 crore.

Mr. Fadnavis said, “There are certain problems with incidents of large cash deposits being unearthed at some places in the country. [The level of] digitisation in these banks is very poor, so these can be used for conversion of black money into legitimate money. While we are aware of the situation, we are sure the [Union] government will take a positive step.”

He clarified that the State government will consider the agitating Maratha community’s demands positively. “The Bombay High Court will be hearing the Maratha reservation case on Monday. We have prepared a strong case with plenty of evidence,” he said. With Maratha organisations planning a rally in Nagpur on December 14, Mr. Fadnavis said protesters have till now not presented their demands to ministers. “If they decide to change their position, we will surely think about it [meeting them],” he said.

Conceding that the proposed investment of $5 billion by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn in Maharashtra is virtually on hold, Mr. Fadnavis said certain demands made by the company have not been accepted by the central government, and negotiations are on. “I have been told by company officials that it cannot go ahead with the project unless the demands are fulfilled,” he said.