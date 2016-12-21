Have translated 700 Gita slokas into English: Indrani to court

Mumbai: After Peter Mukerjea told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that he wants to write a book, Indrani Mukerjea, main accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday expressed her desire to publish a book.

Indrani told Judge H.S. Mahajan that she has translated around 700 slokas of Bhagwat Gita into English and wants to publish a book. She told the court that the money she earns from the sale of the book, will be donated to all women prisoners, who are abandoned by their families, in Byculla jail, and the rest will be given to ISKCON. The court asked her to move an application on Wednesday seeking permission for it.

Interim bail

After being informed about her father’s demise on Monday, Indrani moved an application for interim bail so that she could go to Assam to perform the last rites. The CBI has been arguing on framing of charges against Peter, Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna.

Insecure

In the last hearing, the agency had said that Indrani was feeling insecure about Peter’s property and did not want her daughter Sheena to become her daughter-in-law. Special public prosecutor Bharat Badami said Indrani hated Sheena and loved Vidhie, her daughter from Mr. Khanna. Mr. Badami said Peter had full knowledge of the murder.

The arguments will continue on Wednesday.