HC sets four-week deadline for CCTV cameras in police stations

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over CCTV cameras not being installed in lock-ups and cabins of police officers, despite previous court orders, and directed the State to complete the job in four weeks.

A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi was hearing a suo motu petition filed by the father of a 24-year-old boy Agnelo Valdaris, who was arrested by the railway police at Wadala in April 2014, for allegedly snatching a gold chain. The police had said that Valdaris was run over by a train while trying to escape, but his father claimed that he died of torture while in police custody.

Following a directive from the HC, the Central Bureau of Investigation had conducted a probe into the death of Valdaris and filed a charge sheet against 10 government railway police officers. They were charged with offences such as murder, assault, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation, kidnapping and wrongful confinement under the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

On Wednesday, it was brought to the notice of the court again that Maharashtra has the highest number of custodial deaths and that the State government has only been giving assurances on taking up the issue.

The Bench directed the State to install CCTVs cameras in lock-ups, interrogation rooms, and cabins of senior police inspectors of 25 police stations in Mumbai within four weeks.

On October 20, the assistant public prosecutor had placed on record a letter that said that the Joint Secretary of the Home Department had been nominated to visit the 25 police stations to verify whether CCTV cameras had been installed as per an order passed on August 13, 2014. However, no report has been submitted.

In an earlier hearing, the previous advocate general had said that the Home Department had cleared the proposal to install 124 rotating and 275 CCTVs at the 25 stations at a cost of Rs. 65 lakh.

The court has repeatedly told the State to set up a committee of three members headed by the Commissioner of Police to study and find a solution to custodial deaths.