HC raps govt. after Judge’s letter on poorly-run Children’s Homes

After minor’s rape in August at Children’s Home in Parbhani, Aurangabad Bench Judge writes to colleague on principal Bench: incident depicts total failure of all stakeholders

In a scathing attack on the State government for not improving conditions at around 1,300 Children’s Homes despite a minor’s rape at a Home in Parbhani, a letter by a High Court judge to his counterpart calls conditions at such Homes “pathetic”.

On August 9, 2016, Justice S.S. Shinde of the Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench wrote to Justice V.M. Kanade of the principal bench in Mumbai about the incident on August 8, in which one Tosiff Shaikh, the son of Turabat Children Home, Parbhani superintendant Shaikh Shahin Yunus, allegedly raped a 13-year-old female inmate of the Home. Justice Kanade is chairperson, Bombay High Court Juvenile Justice Committee.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the letter, the HC asked the State government if it is going to install CCTV cameras at all Homes in Maharashtra to ensure safety. The letter, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, reads: “This untoward incident gives a rough idea about the pathetic condition in which orphaned/ minor children are being treated in such Children’s Homes. In fact, every Children’s Home in the region is required to take all steps and comply with provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

“However, the above incident, prima facie, depicts total failure of all the stakeholders including the State government and the Juvenile Justice Board. I am, therefore, of the view that the above issue needs to be dealt with by taking appropriate action on judicial side. In this connection, your good self, being the Chairman of the Juvenile Justice Committee, is in a position to take up the issue.”

On August 16, the Parbhani District Magistrate called an urgent meeting of all NGOs running Children’s Homes in the district, and directed them to take care of every child at their Homes, install CCTV cameras and ensure that staff are all women where inmates include girls. Junior Protection Officers under the District Women and Child Development Officer, Parbhani were also ordered to work as sampark adhikaris for Children’s Homes in their respective talukas.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, the amicus curiae in the matter, had pointed out in court that there are close to 1,300 Children’s Homes in the State, of which some are run by the government and many are government-aided. He urged that the inspection committee, which is supposed to inspect all Children’s Care Homes, be directed to carry out periodical inspections.

A division bench comprising Justices Shantanu S. Kemkar and P.D. Naik recently directed the State government to reply on whether the names of all child care institutions and safety measures taken by each of them can be uploaded on a website. The court also directed the government pleader to inform the court on steps the State government proposes to take to install CCTV cameras at all Children’s Homes.

The court also direct the State government to inform if the staff is all-women at Homes having female inmates. The matter has been adjourned to January 9.