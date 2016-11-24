HC grants relief to Kapil Sharma, Irrfan Khan

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday extended the interim relief granted to comedian Kapil Sharma by staying a part-demolition of his residence in Goregaon for two weeks.

A division bench comprising Justices Naresh Patil and M.S. Karnik was hearing a petition filed by comedian and actor Irfan Khan, 35, who moved court as he was aggrieved with a BMC order dated April 28, 2016. The order was issued as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act in respect of the alleged unauthorised merger of alleviation features, ducts, voids, common passage and part podium for parking in his ninth-floor flat in DLH Enclave, Goregaon.

In the petition, Mr. Sharma says that as per a BMC order, the building’s developer had filed a suit in the City Civil Court at Dindoshi. The developer had also sought a temporary injunction restraining the civic body from demolishing or pulling down or removing any portion of the said building. In an order dated December 15, 2014 the court had granted ad-interim relief restraining the BMC from taking any action.

By granting relief to both actors, the court has directed that status quo will continue in both petitions, and directed BMC to file its reply. The next hearing in the case will be on December 8.