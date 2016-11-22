HC directs central bank to file reply today

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to file a reply to a petition challenging its circular that bars the cooperative banks from depositing or exchanging old notes.

A Division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank Limited stating that on November 8, a notification allowed deposits of demonetised notes with the RBI. However, on November 14, the central bank issued a circular prohibiting the district central cooperative banks from either exchanging old notes or allowing the account holders to deposit.

Aggrieved

Senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the bank, said they are not against demonetisation, but the bank is aggrieved by the circular.

The court observed that prima facie there are inconsistencies in both the circulars and directed the RBI to file its reply on Tuesday.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh informed the Bench that the Union government had moved the Supreme Court for a order directing that all petitions be heard by either the apex court or a High Court. The Bench directed Mr. Singh to produce the copy of the plea on Tuesday.