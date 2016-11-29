Gujarat firm to design Mumbai Port land project

more-in

The proposed development of Mumbai’s eastern seafront has moved a step ahead with the Board of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) on Tuesday appointing a consortium led by HCP Design, Planning & Management, Ahmedabad, as the consultant for the master planning of the project

The consortium includes Pricewater Cooper and Unity Consultancy, which will undertake marketing and engineering design work.

The MbPT board approved awarding of the work to the consortium, which has been engaged for a period of 42 months.

The MbPT had invited bids from architects and planners from across the world and had received seven bids. Six bidders were found eligible for presentation of their concept design and submission of financial bids.

The consortium was awarded the contract after a detailed evaluation, a top MbPT official said.

HCP Design, a firm led by Bimal Patel, had received the maximum marks under technical evaluation and it was the lowest in financial bid by quoting Rs. 9 crore.

With 50 years experience in urban planning, design and architecture, HCP Design’s projects include the Sabarmati Riverfront Development in Gujarat and Amochu Land Reclamation and Township project in Bhutan. HCP will be availing of the services of Buro Happold Ltd., U.K., which has expertise in water and marine engineering.

“The consortium will start the work immediately and the draft master plan for about 500 hectors of area should be ready in the next six months. The detailed master plan for an area of about 165 hectors is expected in the next nine months,” said Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman of MbPT.

The project work will start in 15 months. MbPT is expected to invest Rs. 5,000 crore in developing infrastructure for recreation, tourism and commercial activities, which are currently lacking in Mumbai.

“Basically we will be developing all that is lacking in Mumbai and what a smart city deserves. There will be some slum redevelopment which will create affordable housing,” Mr. Bhatia said.

Port land development is expected to provide a lung space to Mumbaikars and MbPT has plans to set up a garden on 100 acres.

Other facilities include a marina, seafront walkways, promenades, water sports, plazas, floating restaurants, public transport such as roads, water, metro, rail, parking places, cycling tracks, entertainment hubs, heritage tourism places, theatres, convention centre, and a marine museum.