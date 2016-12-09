Govt. not serious about reservation for Marathas, others: Chavan

more-in

NAGPUR: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday asked the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government to come clean on its stand on the reservation to various communities, including the agitating Marathas.

Participating in a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on the issue of reservation, Mr. Chavan said, “There is no need for a special session of the state legislature [to discuss Maratha reservation] or a delegation to the Chief Minister. All three main demands of the Maratha community have been agreed upon by the Chief Minister, but is this government really serious on this issue? They promised reservation to the Dhangar community within 15 days of coming to power but they are still to fulfil their commitment. The government has clearly said that it [Dhangar reservation] cannot be put into action. Are you just buying time by giving misleading assurances? All this has resulted in anxiety in the Maratha community.”

Warning the government to not wait for the silent protests to turn violent, he reminded the treasury benches of the ‘commitment’ shown by the Congress-NCP government under him for the cause of Maratha reservation. “This is an old demand. As the Chief Minister, I studied it for two years and decided to act on it. We had to issue an ordinance [on Maratha reservation] as the legislature was in session. We also gave reservation to Muslims and tried to do justice to every community. We did not make false promises. I had expected that a majority government under Devendra Fadnavis would keep its promises, but we were also sure that this reservation won’t stay for long if the BJP comes to power, because they are not honest,” he added.

Blaming the State government of not defending the case for Maratha reservation properly in court, Mr. Chavan asked for a clear position on reservation. “The post of your Advocate General is still vacant. Our allegation is that you did not defend the Maratha reservation in court properly. If you had defended it, there would not have been a single protest in the State. Please give justice to this community. Don’t wait for them to lose their cool,” he said.

NCP should stop supporting BJP

Justifying the decision to not enter into an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the recently-held Legislative Council polls, Mr. Chavan said that would have meant taking the BJP’s side. Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing winter session, he demanded that the NCP’s top leadership retract support to the BJP that it extended after the 2014 Assembly polls.

“At first, the NCP withdrew support prior to the 2014 Assembly polls, which led to President’s Rule being imposed in Maharashtra for two weeks. It helped the BJP immensely as everything was working on Delhi’s orders. Then, the party extended support to the BJP, which they are yet to officially withdraw,” Mr. Chavan said.

He added that the Shiv Sena cannot withdraw support to this government as NCP continues to protect the BJP-led government,” he said, adding there should be a statement from the NCP leadership announcing withdrawal of support. “And we did not want to be seen as helping the BJP in the disguise of an alliance with the NCP in the Council polls,” he said.

Mr. Chavan said even though demonetisation had been considered during UPA rule, it was rubbished by all as impractical. “What we are witnessing today is utter chaos caused by the whims of one man. This demonetisation has never worked. Does this government guarantee that there will be no counterfeiting of new notes? ” he said.