Govt. fails to deliver on promises, panel wants to fix accountability

NAGPUR: Do you know that the promises made by ministers in the Assembly while answering questions need to fulfilled in 90 days, as per the rulebook. But, the sixth report of the Assembly Assurance Committee, which was tabled in the winter session of the legislature in Nagpur, tells a different story. Of the 5,055 promises made from the first session of 2014 to the budget session of 2016, only 2,066 have been fulfilled.

Now, the committee seeks to fix the accountability on officers for the delay. “It is understood that taking action in matters, which are pending in court, is difficult. But in many cases, officers are delaying only because of their lack of will. It is important that the government plans strict measures to act against such officers,” said committee chairman and MLA Jaiprakash Mundada.

The report has pointed out that senior secretaries avoid attending meetings of the committee and instead send subordinate officers. “However, these officers come ill-prepared, while some present wrong information or even lack information about the government policies.”

The report has recommended action against such officers for breach of discipline by not submitting action-taken report to the committee. The panel has found discrepancies in promises made and actual action taken. “This is an attempt to misguide the committee, and the chief secretary must caution all departments in this regard.”

The report has detailed the assurances given in the Assembly since 1991. Of total 45,066 assurances, 41,174 have been fulfilled and 3,892 are pending.

Of all the departments, the Urban Development Department — which is handled by Chief Ministers of successive governments — has the highest with 797 assurances pending. The Revenue and Forest Department comes second with 589, while the Home Department ranks third with 333 assurances.