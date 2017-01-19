Give time frame for filling forensic posts: HC to State

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file an affidavit within 30 days stating in how much time it will fill 260 posts at forensic laboratories.

A Division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a criminal public interest litigation filed by Sahayak, a socio-legal and educational forum, and is represented by advocate Ashish Mehta.

The PIL also sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into dealings of analytical equipment at the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories.

The matter was adjourned to February 22.