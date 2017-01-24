From #Didyouknow, Sena jumps to Marathi tag line

more-in

MUMBAI: A week after launching #Didyouknow tag line on the Shiv Sena’s hoardings and posters across the city, a new set of posters circulated on social media have returned with the trademark Marathi slogan and Sena founder late Bal Thackeray’s photo.

In 2012, the Sena campaign was marked with the line, ‘karun dakhvala’ (we did it), which had become a talking point and was even ridiculed by the opposition. In 2017, the party initially came up with a Twitter hashtag and a question in English which read #Didyouknow, which is seen as the party’s attempt to strike a chord with the youth.

However, a week later, new posters circulated on social media have no mention of #Didyouknow, but instead have party chief Uddhav Thackeray claiming ‘Je bolto, te karun dakhvto’ (I do what I say). “This campaign is continuation of our 2012 tag line ‘we did it’. We presented our manifesto to the people of Mumbai on Monday and we want to assure them that we will do whatever has been promised. Soon you will find it all over the city,” said a Sena functionary on the condition of anonymity. He said #Didyouknow will continue to be in the use.

The new posters also feature late Bal Thackeray as many in the party believe that his emotional appeal to the people of Mumbai and Thane is still relevant and important to take the Sena towards victory. One of the posters has Sena founder’s photo saying ‘Aaple Saheb, Aapli Shiv Sena, Aapli Mumbai’ (our boss, our Shiv Sena, our Mumbai), while another says ‘Sahebanchya Hrudyat Shiv sainik, shiv sainikanchya hrudyat Saheb’ (Shiv sainik in his heart, he is in the heart of Shiv sainik).

Meanwhile, the Sena has clarified that the decision on alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Mumbai civic polls will be announced by Mr. Thackeray at his election rally on January 26. “We have told him everything and now it is up to him to take a call. No one else can say anything till then,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.