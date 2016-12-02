Freedom in a three-wheeler

more-in

Navi Mumbai’s women autorickshaw drivers have found more than financial independence. Goodwill and respect from families and passengers keep them going in their unconventional career

Mumbai: Yogita Mane, 29, a graduate, decided that a conventional career was not her calling. Over the past few years, particularly, she had her hands full with domestic chores and bringing up two children.

When the Navi Mumbai Regional Transport Office (RTO) opened up autorickshaw licences to women a few years ago, she jumped at the idea. She could drive a car with ease, so making a transition to an autorickshaw would come naturally to her. Ms. Mane excitedly applied for a bank loan and brought home an autorickshaw.

The shift wasn’t easy though; her husband didn’t approve. After all, it wasn’t a profession women from ‘respectable’ families entered. But she went ahead anyway, and gradually, he came around. “Now he not only supports me but also looks after our two children in my absence. Besides, together we are able to manage our finances well.”

For the past five months, she has been driving an autorickshaw in Vashi. Most of the 41 women autorickshaw drivers in Navi Mumbai this reporter spoke to had similar stories to tell. When Monika Gosavi, 26, declared her desire to apply for an autorickshaw permit, her brother opposed her decision. “My parents, however, were supportive. Gradually, my brother too, agreed,” she says, with a gentle smile.

For these women, a whole new world has opened up through their career: it gives them financial independence, a sense of being able to contribute to the household expenses and importantly, enough time with their families. Despite most of them being graduates, they have chosen this profession for the flexibility it offers them.

Dual roles

Take Surekha Patil, 31, a recent entrant. With a young child at home and no caretaker support, taking up a full-time career with an organisation would have been difficult for the Commerce graduate. When she learnt that women were being issued permits to drive autos, she applied without a second thought. Flexible working hours and relaxation of rules like no queues for women auto drivers at railway stations help considerably, she says.

This is what clinched it for her: “There is not much flexibility in conventional careers, and hence, it becomes difficult to manage both home and profession. As most of us have nuclear families, there is no support and we have to perform dual roles,” says Mr. Patil.

Self-reliance is also a huge leap forward for these women, who have bought autorickshaws on loan, and pay an equated monthly installment (EMI) of Rs. 5,000 per month.

Ms. Mane earns Rs. 7,000 a month, and can easily pay her EMI. “As my kids are young, I drive for only four hours. However, I am satisfied with my profession as I am able to manage my home and earn too,” she adds.

Ms. Gosavi, on the other hand, earns around Rs. 15,000 per month. She has been driving autos in the city for the past three years. A Commerce graduate, she has in the past worked as an accountant in a courier company, in an administrative role in CMS Computer and as assistant to an LIC agent. But she says driving an auto gives her more freedom and helps her manage her time better.

A pat on the back

As far as their experience on the road is concerned, the women say it has been smooth sailing so far. “We mostly ferry women passengers, but at times, we do take male passengers. So far, I have not had a bad experience,” says Sangeeta Kasbe, who has been driving an auto since January this year.

Ms. Mane says her male colleagues are huge sources of support. “Many of them quote our examples to their families, and encourage their wives to join the profession as well.” She has even been called upon to serve as translator for male colleagues who do not know English. “I recently helped a foreigner communicate with an auto driver,” she says. Some of them have gone beyond the call of duty and helped their colleagues kick the tobacco-chewing habit.

Passengers too are appreciative of the women drivers’ driving and discipline. “I recently hired an auto driven by a woman. She drove so smoothly that even the potholes in Navi Mumbai didn’t bother me!” says Marshall Singh.

A senior RTO official was hopeful that such instances would motivate other women to come forward and apply for permits.

“The main aim of the traffic department in giving auto permits to women was to empower them and to make women passengers feel safe. Not only are women auto drivers well versed in traffic discipline but they also have extremely good driving skills, which are appreciated by passengers. Further, women auto drivers are polite with passengers. This has also motivated many of their male colleagues to follow suit,” says Sanjay Dole, Deputy RTO, Navi Mumbai.

The best reinforcement for the women auto drivers of Navi Mumbai comes from their families, even though their misgivings were often the women’s biggest initial hurdle.

“At first, I was apprehensive when Yogita decided to take up this unconventional career. The profession, I felt, was unsuitable for women. However, I am now happy with her decision,” says Bhaskar Mane, husband of Yogita Mane.

Earlier, buying vegetables and groceries was his responsibility. However, Yogita has now taken over the chore. Likewise, Bhaskar lends her a hand in the house.

“Not only are there many women who drive autos these days, but there is also remarkable respect for them. Now, we both support our family financially, in addition to beautifully managing our roles at home together,” he says.

There couldn’t be a greater source of encouragement.

The writer is a freelance journalist