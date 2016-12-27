Freak accident claims four lives on Expressway

more-in

Navi Mumbai: Four people died and six were injured in a freak accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 8.15 a.m. on the lane, which goes towards Mumbai from Pune, near Khalapur toll booth.

While driving down the ghat, the driver of a trailer, Nandkishore Ramdhan Mali, put the vehicle in neutral following which the vehicle started going down the slope automatically. Mali lost control and rammed into a tempo, which turned across the road, and went on to hit an Eco Van, which got stuck between the tempo and another trailer. Mali along with three people from Eco Van died on the spot, while six others from different vehicles were injured.

Balasaheb Vaman Shinde from Satara, Sandhya Vithal Pawar from Ghansoli, Rajendra Shankarrao Patankar from Ratnagiri, and Mali from Rajasthan were taken to Khalapur Primary Health Centre for post-mortem.

Those who were injured have been identified as Bharat Kishan More (26) from Solapur, Ramchandra Rakhmaji Jadhav (57) from Pune, Dattatrey Kanoba Shejv (58) from Pune, Navnath Vaman Shinde from Satara, Sagar and Vishnu. They were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe. A case has been registered with the Khopoli police against Mali.

The writer is a freelance journalist