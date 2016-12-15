Fossils and other antiquities (and dinosaur dung)

more-in

: The Centre for Extra Mural Studies (CEMS), Mumbai University, along with the university’s Geography department, and India Study Centre Trust, Deccan College, and Mumbai Metro Rail is hosting a three-day exhibition on rocks, minerals and archaeological antiquities at its Kalina campus. In its seventh year, the exhibition is a tribute to one of the university’s alumni, Professor H.D. Sankalia, the father of Indian archaeology.

The displays include a wide range of fossils — dinosaur eggs (and dung) and a jaw, coral — as well as oysters (with pearls in them), and rocks and minerals from the Jurassic age.

Part of the exhibition include the entire collection of minerals and fossils, including semi-precious stones, of M.F. Makki, geologist and collector. Mr. Makki acquired his collection over 35 years from countries including Morocco, Bolivia and Mexico. “I wish to take the exhibits to people, as they don’t come to museums,” Mr Makki says. “Also, I want students to touch and feel the specimens.” A potential big attraction is a 160-kg slab of quartz from Brazil.

Aside from the geological samples, there will also be a range of antiquities, including coins and stamps, and displays with information on ancient scripts. Part of the exhibition is a collection of ancient weapons belonging to engineer and antique collector Vikram Rao. These include a sword from Damascus, arrows, and axes.

Part of the exhibition is devoted to information about the excavations done by the Bombay Salsette Project, which has been working to unearth historic facts about Mumbai.

Displays include the recent 14th century excavation from BARC campus, that clearly shows the prosperity of the islands before colonial times. Stalls will display information about sculptures and ‘hero stones’ (ancient stones with inscriptions that tell stories of heroes of those times) discovered across the city. The unearthed history includes cave structures in Sion, ancient wells from Portuguese times in Bhandup to Vile Parle, hero stones depicting battle scenes from Borivli, and excavations in Bandra and Juhu.

Kurush Dalal, assistant professor of archaeology at the university, says, “There is decent amount of heritage lying around Mumbai that clearly shows it was already urban and prosperous before the Portuguese or English came in. Ideally, these artefacts should be displayed locally, as it tends to become a static display in museums. We believe in public archaeology, and the idea is to involve local people participation.”

Targetted mainly at the student community (last year it received about 15,000 student visitors), the exhibition also features fun activities like being able to participate in mock excavations (where kids have to dig out hidden artefacts from a pit at the venue) or watch earthen pots being made at the ancient pottery section, and has souvenirs to be bought, like bookmarks with images of Harappan seals.

The CEMS conducts one-year self-enriching certificate courses in varied fields, including geology, archaeology, numismatics, ancient Indian arts and sciences, forts and fortifications. It has lectures mainly on Sundays.

The writer is a freelance journalist

December 15–18, Mumbai University, Kalina campus sports complex (use North Gate, near the Hyatt). Entry is free and open to the public. Carry an ID card to enter the campus.