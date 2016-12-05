Forcing a change

Into the void: In the Missing installation, silhouettes of young girls are placed against an urban skyline as metaphors for the holes into which millions of girls disappear.

Photographer and installation artist Leena Kejriwal explains her desire to focus on human trafficking and prostitution in her new gaming app

Despite having no training, Leena Kejriwal started her career as a photographer in 2002. The 49-year-old photographer and installation artist has been an artist in residence in France, and brand ambassador for Fuji India. Her seminal project, Calcutta: Repossessing the City, was launched in 2007, and other works have been part of Sotheby’s Spring Asian Art auction in March 2009. Kejriwal’s two-part photography installation, East City was displayed in Iran re-titled as I saw that which remained unseen’, and in Berlin as When violence became decadent. Kejriwal’s passion to highlight human trafficking found a new language in her public art work Missing, which was launched at the India Art Fair, February 2014.

During her travels around the time she created the work, Kejriwal came into close contact with victims of human trafficking in various cities. “The cries were too loud to not be heard,” she says. These encounters stayed with her and she decided to base her art on the understanding drawn from these visits. Missing highlights how these young victims become invisible to the rest of society. “It is appalling that we don’t flinch at the plight of these young girls,” says the Kolkata-based artist. “It is our responsibility to behave sensitively towards the existence and issues of these women.”

Kejriwal felt that despite her efforts, perhaps her art was not reaching many people. “To see a mural or visit an exhibition, you still have to go out. So I thought of engaging with people by bringing the art to them in the form of an augmented reality (A.R.) application.” With Missing, Leena worked on larger-than-life black silhouettes of young girls placed against an urban skyline. The installations act as metaphors for the holes into which millions of girls disappear. “Just [recently], ten baby girls were found in West Bengal waiting to be sold. Why are we not moved by such instances? Today there are three million prostituted women in India, out of which 1.2 million are young girls. The average age of recruitment into prostitution is between nine and 12 years. These are disturbing statistics.”

Missing has now evolved into an A.R. game that supplements these installations to engage users across age groups to help them experience what the missing girls are forced to go through. Kejriwal first began working on the game in October 2015, and it has been available for the last few months. Eventually, the artist plans to launch the game in regional languages and to take it to an international platform. “There was no marketing, the promotion was only by word of mouth,” she says.

To hone the game’s narrative, the artist visited brothels and villages along with developer Satyajit Chakraborty. “Since Satyajit had not interacted with trafficked victims before, we had him talk to them to get the insights that he needed to develop the game. These interactions helped the required interface.”

Kejriwal urges people to engage more with the issue of violence against women. The Delhi rape case was a slap on our face, she says. “There were many cases of brutal rape and assault on women before and numerous cases after that too. People need to talk more openly about these things. Being numb to these issues should not be an option.”

She says the topic must be forced to come out of the closet. “Good people are not loud enough, and it is time that we become pro-active enough to make a difference.” After all, the change has to start within us before spreading everywhere.

The game is available for free download for Android and iOS users. Visit savinggirls.com.