Five-year-old falls into pit, drowns

Mumbai: A five-year-old boy died after falling into a pit filled with water, which had been dug for constructing a public toilet at Nehru Nagar in Kurla on Thursday. The police have booked the site engineer and the site supervisor.

According to the Nehru Nagar police, construction of the public toilet was sanctioned by the Brihanmumai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an open space near Hanuman Nagar slum, and the contract had been awarded to M/S B Narayan Associates, Engineers and Construction.

“A pit, roughly 25 feet long and 15 feet deep, was dug, and was filled with water. On Thursday afternoon, Mohammed Ali Rashid Sayyed (5), a local boy, fell into the pit and drowned,” said a police officer.

The officer said Mohammed’s neighbour, Santosh Ingle, saw him drowning, jumped into the pit, and pulled him out. He took Mohammed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The Nehru Nagar police were informed about the incident. “Investigations have revealed that the site engineer, Tushar Gholap (33), and the site supervisor, Shivam Bind (38), did not take enough precautions to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred, leading to Sayyed’s death. They have been booked for causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code. Further inquiries are under way,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahji Umap, Zone VI.

The police have not made any arrests. The investigating team will first record statements of all the labourers employed at the site and local residents, after which they will question Gholap and Bind.