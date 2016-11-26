Fitness comes free of charge as Navi Mumbai gets its first outdoor gym

more-in

Residents of Navi Mumbai can now enjoy exercising in the outdoors with new gym equipment installed at Veer Savarkar Garden at Sector 8 in Vashi.

The open-air gym was inaugurated on Friday by senior citizens of Ward 64 in the presence of their Corporator Divya Vaibhav Gaikwad.

Ms. Gaikwad said, “The main aim is to promote a healthy lifestyle. Not many residents can afford to enroll themselves in a gym. The facilities at this open-air gym will be free of cost.”

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.5 lakh, the gym is equipped with abs developers, hip twisters, air walkers, leg and chest press and parallel bars. Residents aged 10 years and above are allowed to use the facility.

Ms. Gaikwad said, “With stress levels going up, it is beneficial to exercise amid nature and inhale some fresh air. The sun provides Vitamin D, which strengthens bones. Exercising outside also strengthens community ties as people from different backgrounds come together to workout.”

‘Remarkable initiative’

Meanwhile, the residents are pleased with the facility. Deepak Thakkar, senior citizen and resident of Sector 7, said “It is a nice initiative. It will help senior citizens and children keep their body fit.”

Amol Deokar, a resident of Sector 4, said, “Outdoor workouts make one energetic, relaxed and they improve cognitive functions. It is a remarkable initiative. All equipment one can find in a gym is available here and that too free of cost.”

Fitness trainer Nikhil Bhagat taught residents how to use the equipment. He said, “Open-air gyms have social and health benefits. People feel more positive and motivated when they workout in the open.”

The writer is a freelance journalist