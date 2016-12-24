Fisherfolk firm on protest

more-in

Despite the State government’s attempts to calm down protesters, Mumbai’s fisherfolk have decided to go ahead with their protest on Saturday demanding a shift in the site of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in the Arabian Sea. They plan to form a human chain from Nariman Point to Girgaum Chowpatty and protest with black flags.

Damodar Tandel of Akhil Maharashtra Machimaar Kriti Samiti said his only objection to the memorial was its construction in front of Cuffe Parade Bunder at Machimaarnagar, one of Mumbai’s oldest fishing villages. On Friday, the fisherfolk protested by wearing black T-shirts and asking, “Will you build the memorial on the graves of our brothers?”.

However, doubt lingers over whether the protest will go ahead. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Narvekar of the Marine Police has served the residents of Machimaarnagar with notices asking them not to hamper security arrangements carried out for Saturday’s event.

Mr.Tandel has moved the National Green Tribunal against the construction of the monument alleging that the government had not obtained clearances for the project. However, BJP leader and State Minister for Education and Cultural Affairs Vinod Tawde said all necessary clearances for the project have been obtained. “The Chief Minister has assured the fishing community that the project will not affect them in anyway,” he said.