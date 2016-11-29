Firms with IRF links under NIA scanner

more-in

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will begin its inquiry into the affairs of private firms found to have had dealings with the now-banned Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) over the last few years.

The IRF was banned earlier this month by the central government, which declared the organisation and its activities as unlawful. The NIA subsequently registered an FIR against the IRF and its founder Dr. Zakir Naik under the IPC as well as under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The NIA has since been conducting investigations against the IRF, searching its properties and examining its financial history.

NIA sources said investigations have identified some private companies in India with close connections to the IRF, including real estate and construction companies. “Searches will be conducted at these firms’ offices for more information about their association with the IRF. Searches at the IRF premises have turned up documents which indicate a significant flow of money between the IRF and these firms, and our searches will focus on finding corresponding documents and other evidence,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, in a media statement released on Monday, Dr. Naik responded to charges against him, including a ‘scholarship’ extended by his organisation to Abu Anas, who was later arrested for Islamic State (IS) links. Dr Naik said he could not confirm or refute this because all of IRF’s documents have been seized after the ban.

“I can say that it is highly improper and childish to allege that IRF’s scholarship money was used to fund terror. That’s not possible because the scholarship amount goes straight to the institution and not to the student. Sometimes, a student may have paid the fees before the due date after taking loans or organising money from someone. In such cases, the IRF pays into the student’s account directly,” the statement said. Dr. Naik said there was a concerted effort to “implicate him by hook or crook”.