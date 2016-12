Cooling operation on at Air India building after a fire broke out in an office on the 22nd floor, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

A fire broke out in the multi-storeyed Air India building in South Mumbai on Tuesday.

The blaze occured on the 22nd floor of the high rise, fire brigade sources said.

Soon after the incident, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were contained, they said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

It is a B+G+22 (basement plus ground floor plus 22 floors) structure, they said.