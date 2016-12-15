Fire breaks out, house collapses in Mumbai

more-in

A ground-plus-one storey structure in Mankhurd collapsed on Thursday morning, leaving three dead and 11 others injured.

According to officials, the incident occured in the Sai Baba Nagar area in Mankhurd at around 6:00 am on Thursday.

"An explosion inside the house led to the entire structure collapsing. The explosion seems to have occurred after some Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) started leaking from its cylinder and came into contact with some flames," said a fire brigade official.

The explosion led to a fire which had to be doused before rescue workers could start looking for survivors.

The Mankhurd police confirmed that three victims died in the incident, while 11 others are currently under treatment at the Sion Hospital.