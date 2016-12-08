Fadnavis presents roadmap for cashless economy

more-in

State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the government’s e-wallet, ‘Maha Wallet’, will be unveiled within the next few months and an army of 1,000 college-student volunteers will coach people on cashless transactions, all in preparation for Maharashtra’s cashless economy.

Replying to the discussion held in the State Assembly on the shoddy implementation of demonetisation and hardships faced by the people during the past one month, Mr. Fadnavis accepted that the people have faced a “few difficulties”. “But when a house is under renovation, its residents have to face some trouble. They have to move out and rent another place for some time. Similarly, people have faced a few problems but it is to build a new order,” he said.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan doubted the intention behind the decision and described how common people have suffered. “The CM should request the PM to stop printing Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 notes. This is a politically motivated decision. Governments that had taken such decisions in the past have collapsed. This is an attack on the rural economy and GDP growth will come down by 2 per cent. As per the RBI report, only 6 per cent black money is in cash; then what has this government achieved from demonetisation?” asked Mr. Chavan.

Ridiculing the government’s claim about transitioning to a cashless economy in two months’ time, Mr. Chavan asked if that was indeed so, why Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was holding on to cash of Rs. 67 lakh while Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar held cash worth Rs. 22 lakh.

The CM thanked citizens for cooperating with the government despite the tough decision. “Yes, some of us felt there would be a possible revolt by the people as 86 per cent of the cash was taken out of business. But this is the battle of financial independence and the common citizen is a warrior,” he said, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision has nothing to do with the forthcoming State elections. Such tough decisions are not taken with an eye on elections; these are for the country and not for a political party, he said.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar asked the CM to use his political influence in Delhi and secure approvals to start financial transactions in district cooperative banks.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council too on Wednesday witnessed a marathon discussion on demonetisation. Initiating the discussion, leader of the Opposition in the Council, Dhananjay Munde, claimed the “unplanned decision” had badly affected the State’s farming community.

Neelam Gorhe, MLC of the Shiv Sena, which is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s coalition partner, also had a word of caution for the government. “We are not opposed to the decision but the people are facing trouble to access their legal money. Don’t expect the common people to run a marathon without practice. Don’t forget even speechless and harmless animals kick when they run out of patience. Please don’t test the common man’s tolerance limits.”