Fadnavis govt. an event management company: Oppn.

more-in

NAGPUR: Expressing its disapproval of the Devendra Fadnavis government’s working style, a united Opposition on Sunday called it an “event management company” which is busy distracting people from “reality”.

Addressing a joint press conference here on the eve of the Assembly’s winter session, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said the Opposition is boycotting the Chief Minister’s customary tea party to protest the government’s “apathy to people’s sufferings”.

Mr. Munde said, “There are many important issues like the demonetisation, protest marches by the Maratha and Muslim communities for reservation, the Dhangar reservation and farmers’ issues, on which we want to have a proper discussion during this session. Law and order in the State has collapsed. Children are dying of malnutrition and the industry’s graph is also descending. We may witness a stormy winter session because of all these issues.”

Comparing Mr. Fadnavis with cartoon character Doraemon, a robotic cat, Congress and NCP leaders claimed demonetisation had inflicted hardships on the common man, which could only be compared to problems faced by Indians during British rule.

“Everybody can be seen standing in ATM or bank queues these days for their own hard-earned money. According to some economists, they (government ) are spending 40 lakh crore rupees to dig out four lakh crore rupees of black money. We are going to question them on how they are going to compensate for the suffering of the people because of this decision,” Mr. Munde said.

He added, “The Maratha community has been protesting silently for its demands, but this government does not want to decide on their demands, while its coalition partner is busy disrespecting people’s feelings. Attempts are being made to pit one community against another. It is a great skill of the Fadnavis government and it has succeeded in creating hatred between communities.”

Mr.Vikhe Patil also took a dig at the government for issuing gazettes to “deviate from every issue and demands”.

Hinting that the demonetisation could be a major issue in this session, he claimed the common man, not the corrupt, was affected by demonetisation. “The public is paying a huge price for this decision. A two-month-old infant died because the hospital refused to take old Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes. People are dying in queues. When farmers committed suicide during our rule, they demanded a FIR under IPC section 302 against the government. Should an FIR not be registered against this government for demonetisation deaths?” Mr. Vikhe-Patil said.

“Rural economy stands destroyed. Small traders and farmers are devastated because all their transactions were on cash. Ninety percent farmers have accounts in district banks and they are helpless now. This government is oppressive and troubling common public and acting on a slogan of ‘Garib Hatao’. By playing politics of divide and rule, this government has successfully created a rift in society,” he alleged.

Opposition leaders also warned the State government that the winter session would be its last opportunity to deliver on its promise of reservation for various communities, including Muslims. The government also came under attack for malnutrition deaths and the deteriorating law and order situation, especially in the CM’s hometown of Nagpur.

“More than 8,000 children have died due to malnutrition in the last one year, and ministers are clearly apathetic. The CM calls himself an overtime home minister, but criminals in his hometown are working overtime. Almost every community is on the streets. The police, who are in charge of law and order, are being assaulted by ruling party leaders. Many officers have faced assaults and one officer was killed. Forget the safety of civilians when the policemen are unsafe during this government’s rule. Students are being denied scholarships. Ministers are openly threatening officers. The Chief Minister is busy giving clean chits to his ministers. All this has prompted us to boycott the CM’s tea party. No government in the history of Maharashtra was as bad as this one,” Opposition leaders claimed.