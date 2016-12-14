Mumbai

FIR filed against Kapil Sharma

more-in

: The Versova police on Wednesday registered an FIR on instructions from the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Andheri against actor Kapil Sharma for allegedly adding unauthorised extensions to his office in Andheri and destroying mangroves in the process. The actor has also been booked for not registering a complaint with the relevant agency regarding the bribes allegedly being demanded from him by civic officials.

Mr. Sharma stirred up a controversy earlier this year when he tweeted that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials were demanding bribes from him. He tagged leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis and Manmohan Singh, in the tweet.

Post a Comment
More In Other States Mumbai
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 12:41:31 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/FIR-filed-against-Kapil-Sharma/article16806315.ece

© The Hindu