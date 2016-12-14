FIR filed against Kapil Sharma

more-in

: The Versova police on Wednesday registered an FIR on instructions from the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Andheri against actor Kapil Sharma for allegedly adding unauthorised extensions to his office in Andheri and destroying mangroves in the process. The actor has also been booked for not registering a complaint with the relevant agency regarding the bribes allegedly being demanded from him by civic officials.

Mr. Sharma stirred up a controversy earlier this year when he tweeted that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials were demanding bribes from him. He tagged leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis and Manmohan Singh, in the tweet.