Duo gets 20 years for cannabis possession

more-in

Mumbai: In a first, a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for alleged possession of cannabis. Officials said the sentence was especially high due to the unusually pure quality of the drug.

The two accused, identified as Bhagwan Maruti Patil and Shashikant Thorat, were arrested by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell in May 2014.

“Police Sub Inspector Baban Sanap, with our unit, had received information that the duo would be coming to a BEST bus stop near the Airoli Flyover junction in Bhandup and laid a trap accordingly. The duo, when they were intercepted, had 25 kilogram of cannabis worth rupees three lakh in their possession,” Senior Police Inspector, Dilip Sawant, ANC (Ghatkopar unit) said.

Mr. Sawant added that the drugs were taken into custody after an inquest in presence of witnesses and a gazetted government officer, which strengthened its value as evidence in court during the trial.

“Another boost to the case was the report of the samples that were sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory, which certified that the cannabis was of high quality,” the prosecutor in the case, advocate Rakesh Tiwari said, adding, “While the sections of the NDPS invoked in the case attract a sentence of ten years, the evidence that we presented helped in getting a longer sentence. This is the first time someone has been given such a severe sentence for possession of cannabis.”

The writer is a freelance journalist