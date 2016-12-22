Mumbai

Dumper stuck in Vashi creek after ramming toll employee

Mumbai: The dumper that rammed into a Vashi toll-naka employee on Tuesday before falling off in the adjacent creek is still stuck at the same spot despite several attempts to remove it.

“The dumper has got stuck in the marshy land of the creek. We will need hydro cranes to remove it and for that we will have to block both the lanes, which will cause a huge traffic jam. We will have to plan something that will not cause any inconvenience to the public,” Senior Police Inspector, (Vashi traffic unit) Rajesh Babshetty, said.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning around 5 a.m., reportedly due to brake failure.

A crane was called to remove the dumper, however, the operation was called off after several failed attempts.

The writer is a freelance journalist

