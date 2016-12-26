Dual-degree students at IIT-B get better placements

more-in

Mumbai: About 950 students of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) were placed in different positions in the first phase placements this year, according to the institute.

As many as 275 companies visited the campus for placements, and the students received an average salary of Rs. 11.35 lakh as cost to company. Incidentally, there was high demand for those with dual degrees. The percentage of students with dual degrees receiving jobs was higher than those with single degrees. About 371 students of B.Tech, 301 students of M.Tech and 169 dual-degree students were placed in the first season of placements this year.

“These days, the companies try to cut management and logistic costs by hiring those with dual degrees or inter-disciplinary students. This way, they save up on salaries of personnel. So, an oil company will not just hire a chemical engineer, but also someone who understands technology,” said Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, an engineering college professor, who has been observing the engineering placement scene for over two decades.

The placement season of IIT-B seemed lacklustre this year. Information Technology giants like Infosys and Wipro, and big players like Microsoft and Google who offer huge salaries, were absent. Intel Technologies offered about 28 jobs, while Samsung came with more than 20 offers. Other companies that gave more than 20 offers were Citicorp and Dar-Al. Companies like Axis Bank, Goldman Sachs, DataXU, and Future First gave more than 10 offers.

“IIT students used to be in huge demand earlier during the building era in the IT sector, when there was huge demand for programmer analysts. Later, the IIT students were taken up by the banking sector to build their infrastructure. Thereafter, the phase came when financial companies took them for cloud computing, to build and analyse their mathematical data. But with the banking and IT sectors saturated and stagnant, the jobs market will pick up only after the current crop moves out. Only then will the demand pick up,” Kulkarni said.

The second phase of placements at IIT-B will take place in January 2017.

The writer is a freelance journalist