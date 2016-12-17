Doctors fear council polls may be rigged

more-in

Mumbai: Doctors contesting the Maharashtra Medical Council elections under the Indian Medical Association panel have written to the returning officer of a possibility of the polls being rigged.

“There are plenty of whispers going on within the community that something is being planned. We wanted take precautionary measures so that we have a fair election,” said Shivkumar Utture, a general surgeon from Mumbai who is contesting under the IMA panel. “It is always better to be informed than be taken by surprise. We have written to the returning officer so that they are vigilant,” he added.

On Friday, the IMA panel also called another contesting panel as a “proxy of political parties”. “This election is different because for the first time, there is a distinct attempt by political forces to capture MMC. The effort is to control medical education and practice by establishing a command over the council. They began by hoisting up an Ayurveda doctor as the registrar. Then they dissolved the council on some flimsy charges. Then they put up a proxy front called the Pragati panel to contest the election,” a statement from the IMA panel said.

The Pragati panel has announced that it is supported by the Vaidyakiya Vikas Manch and Shiv Arogya Sena. While VVM is said to be associated with the BJP, Shiv Arogya Sena is the Shiv Sena’s medical aid wing.

The IMA panel also said that the government has not publicised the elections enough. “Many of the doctors are not even aware about the elections,” IMA member Suhas Pingle said.