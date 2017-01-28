Disparity in reading levels across grades: ASER

more-in

The recently released Annual Status of Education Report-2016, which measures learning levels of schoolchildren across rural India, revealed a significant disparity in the reading levels of students in Maharashtra. The survey used methods developed by ASER Centre, a New Delhi-based education non-profit.

Significant gap

Across private and public schools, 25% of children in Class VIII cannot read a Class II-level textbook in Marathi. The disparity was also seen in lower grades: 78% in Class II, 60% in Class III, 45% in Class IV, 38% in Class V, 34% in Class VI and 27% in Class VII.

“This significant gap in reading levels is the most surprising aspect of the report,” says Bhalchandra Shahane, Research Manager (Maharashtra), ASER Centre. “When we first started the survey in 2005, we were surprised that children supposedly at different grade levels could not read a very simple paragraph in the regional language [Marathi].” Two trained volunteers were deputed to each district to visit households and administer surveys in English, arithmetic and the regional language to children in the 5-17 age-group. The survey also noted if the students were registered at a government or private school, had dropped out or attending a different educational institution.

The reading test begins with a short paragraph of Class I-level, after which students who pass the test are asked to read a Class II-level short story. Mr. Shahare says, “Many children who pass school exams qualifying them for the next grade, are actually unable to read or comprehend Marathi words and paragraphs.”

Usha Rane, Director of Training at Pratham, the organisation of which ASER Centre is a part of, said: “The biggest question we have been asking ourselves for the past 10 years is how children move from one grade to the next if their reading levels are so low.”

Also noteworthy, says Ms. Rane, is the regional disparity in reading levels within Maharashtra. Some regions have better reading levels than others. Regions such as Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara and Pune performed higher than Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh. “Maharashtra is a differentiated and diverse State in this respect,” she says.

The answer is to find solutions to address individual children’s needs so that they are learning with comprehension, rather than being three grades behind. Ms. Rane recommends remedial education in basic skills. “Even arithmetic levels are very low in Maharashtra,” she says.

‘Difficulty in maths’

ASER findings revealed that Class V children in Maharashtra face difficulties in maths. Only 20% of Class V students can perform division sums, while it is 32% in Class VIII.

Ms. Rane asks, “How will children learn geometry and trigonometry, the syllabus for Class VIII, if they cannot perform arithmetic?” She says the focus should be on solidifying basic skills of reading comprehension and arithmetic across grades.