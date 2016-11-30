Directly-elected presidents: BJP says chaos likely

more-in

Final call after the official results are declared and analysed by Chief Minister, says Munguntiwar

MUMBAI: In less than 24 hours of the announcement of local body poll results in 19 districts, the State government seems to have anticipated trouble in the functioning of the civic bodies, thanks to the direct election of council presidents.

Hinting at possible amendments and issue of notifications, Finance Minister Sudhir Munguntiwar on Tuesday said the government will go through the available rights to the presidents and necessary changes will be made soon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–led government’s decision to initiate direct elections of council presidents has given rise to a situation at many places where majority of councilors represent one party while the president belongs to another. “Yes, this will create a chaotic situation if necessary amendments are not introduced,” Mr. Munguntiwar told reporters.

“Maharashtra has the highest percentage of urban population in the country. The altercation between the president and the councilors will halt the development work completely, which cannot be allowed,” he said, adding that the final call will be taken after the official results are declared and analysed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself.

According to the Finance Minister, a slew of decisions are likely which empower the presidents to take major decisions, even surpassing the councilors. As per the existing law, a no confidence motion cannot be brought against a president for first two years. However, the person has no right in financial matters of the council as it rests entirely with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). During the tenure of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, the then government had introduced an act which even disallowed the presidents to sign a cheque, resting all powers with the CEO.

According to sources, the BJP’s decision to expand powers of the presidents comes after realisation that of 52 president posts won by the party in councils, around 20 have a majority of opposition parties, either the Congress or the Nationalist Congress Party. Mr. Munguntiwar said his party will form alliances with local fronts to ensure they get majority in the local bodies.