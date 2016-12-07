Mumbai

Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Leelavati Hospital here on Wednesday morning after he complained of swelling in one of his legs.

“He has been hospitalised today (Wednesday) morning. He complained of swelling in his right leg,” Saira Banu’s manager Murshid told IANS.

The 94-year-old actor is under observation.

The thespian was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan but adopted Dilip Kumar as his screen name.

Dilip Kumar was last seen in the film “Qila” in 1998.

The actor was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

