Did not name Maulavi as an accused: Ashfaque’s father

Mumbai: Abdul Majeed, the father of alleged Islamic State recruit Ashfaque Majeed, on Thursday claimed that he, in his statement, had not accused Haneef Maulavi, one of the four accused arrested in connection with his son’s alleged indoctrination.

Ashfque, a native of Kerala, who used to stay in Nagpada with his father, left Mumbai for Iran in June, and was later found to be among the 22 Kerala youths, who have allegedly joined the IS. His father subsequently approached the Mumbai Police, and an FIR was registered in August against Arshid Qureshi, an employee of the now-banned Islamic Research Centre, and three others, including Maulavi.

On Thursday, in an interview to a Malayalam news channel, Mr. Majeed said he had never named Maulavi as one of the people who had influenced his son. “I did not say that he (Maulavi) had committed a crime or is a criminal, and I did not expect innocent people to be punished. The police asked me if i would sign the complaint if they wrote it, and because of circumstances, I could not oppose them.”

On being asked whether he had read the complaint written by Crime Branch officials, Mr. Majeed said, “I did not read the complaint. I just signed the paper on which they wrote it.”

It is the Crime Branch’s contention that Haneef, being a religious preacher in the district where the 22 youths belong to, was in a position to influence them. Crime Branch officials also said that at the time all of the 22 youths had, at some point or the other, come into contact with him, and that Ashfaque and Maulavi had also been seen frequently talking to each other when Ashfaque was in his home town.

Maulavi was first arrested by the Kerala police and later handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Maulavi was allegedly under the Kerala police’s watch for a long time before his arrest due to the radical nature of his preachings.

When contacted, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) K.M.M. Prasanna said, “I have not watched the interview and hence would not like to comment on it.”

Apart from Qureshi and Maulavi, the Crime Branch has arrested Abdul Rashid and Rizwan Khan. The case was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency in September.