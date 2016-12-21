Mumbai

Dharmendra admitted to hospital, is doing fine now

Mumbai: Veteran film actor Dharmendra was admitted to hospital here on Monday due to a gastro infection and is recovering now.

The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital last afternoon and was put on antibiotic treatment after he suffered gastroenteritis, an intestinal infection marked by diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, the doctors said.

“He is responding to the treatment well. He is recovering now and doing much better. We will observe him tomorrow and he might be discharged either by tomorrow evening or the day after,” Dr. Vishesh Agrawal of Nanavati Hospital told PTI.

The Bollywood legend celebrated his 81st birthday earlier this month. — PTI

