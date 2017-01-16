Despite humidity, runners were better prepared: doctors

more-in

Mumbai: With only 11 runners hospitalised for dehydration and breathlessness and no cardiac arrest cases, participants were clearly better prepared for the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Last year, 18 participants had to be hospitalised, while one suffered a heart attack. The Asian Heart Institute (AHI), which had set up a medical base camp for the event, said it had given first aid to 2,500 participants, while 4,000 had needed basic medical attention last year.

Medical experts said there were two main reasons for this: first, the event has included a qualifier condition since 2016, which allows participation by only those runners who have done a minimum 10-km-long race previously, and second, there is a tremendous rise in awareness about being well-prepared.

“The change is definitely visible. Drastic health events were thus avoided,” said Dr. Vijay D’silva, medical director, AHI. He said the early start time and cooler weather compared to last year were beneficial. Those brought in for treatment mostly complained of muscle cramps, sprains, exhaustion and dehydration.

Among those hospitalised was DCP Nisar Tamboli, who was taken to Jaslok Hospital after he collapsed. Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Jaslok Hospital said Mr. Tamboli was brought in with severe breathlessness and disorientation. “He was unconscious for a while. We carried out a 2D Echo test, and the result was normal. We will see if he needs to undergo more medical tests tomorrow, but he is stable for now,” he said.

Runners needing medical attention were admitted to Bombay, Hinduja, Lilavati and Jaslok Hospitals, and all were said to be stable. Dr. Sagar Sakle, spokesperson, Bombay Hospital said four runners were admitted. “All of them have suffered severe dehydration. We have put them on intravenous fluids and they are now stable,” he said.

Among the thousands of participants were 85 runners who had undergone cardiac surgeries in the past, but none required medical intervention.

Temperature not right

Runners were disappointed with the Mumbai weather, which had been noticeably cooler last week. On Sunday, most runners complained of an increase in humidity. Anup Sisodia, 35, a New Delhi resident who ran the full marathon in four hours and 57 minutes, said, “I began perspiring profusely in the first kilometre. We have been training in the cold Delhi weather, where we start perspiring after about five kilometres.”

Mr. Sisodia, who said he had weighed in at 100 kg one-and-a-half years ago, now weights 78 kg. “This is my second full marathon,” he said.

Anaesthetist Dr. Sunaina Patel from Surat said, “I have been running for two years now, and trained three months for this marathon. However, it is colder in Surat. Here, it was extremely humid and not suitable for runners at all.” Dr. Patel, who completed the full marathon in four hours and 55 minutes, said she needed 10 minutes more than her usual time.