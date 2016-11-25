Dance bar licences only under old rules, State to tell SC

more-in

The Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would “vehemently oppose” any dance bar licence being applied for under the old norms.

Talking to The Hindu, Advocate Nishant Katneshwarkar, the Chief Standing Counsel for Maharashtra at the apex court said, “The dance bar owners can apply under the new Act (Dance Bar Regulation Bill) that was passed by the Assembly on April 13 this year. However, if there are applications for new licences to operate as per old norms, take it from me we will oppose and reject the application.” He added, “Now we have a new Act and there is no stay by the Supreme Court on the same.”

Advocate Satyajit Saha appearing for the Indian Hotel And Restaurant Association (AHAR) — petitioner in the case — asked a division bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday whether new licences can be applied for as per old norms, the court agreed for the same and adjourned the matter to January 11.

However, Mr. Katneshwarkar said the court has agreed for licences to be applied for only on the ground of parity as three licences have been earlier been issued as per old norms.

As many as 38 dance bar applications are awaiting approval within Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits, according to K.P. Bakshi, Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

“Licenses have already been issued to three bars based on the old Act. Now, following the SC hearing, these pending 38 applications will be scrutinised based on the old Act. Approval or rejection will be done by the Mumbai police, based on the old Act,” said Mr. Bakshi. New applications however, will have to be “based on new norms proposed by us since the apex court has not yet cancelled it”. Mr. Bakshi also clarified that once the SC clears the State government’s new Act, all existing dance bars will have to comply with the new guidelines.