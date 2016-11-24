Dabholkar murder: CBI rapped for slow progress

more-in

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for slow progress of investigations into the murders of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, and directed the Joint Director of the CBI to inform the court on the steps taken so far.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said the bullets and the ballistic reports have been sent to Scotland Yard to find out if the same weapon was used to kill both the rationalists. He said a reply is yet to come, and sought an adjournment for six weeks.

A Division Bench of Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari and Justice B.P. Colabawalla said the reports submitted have not been satisfactory, and directed the Joint Director to present a report and state the reasons for the slow progress.

The Bench said sufficient time was given to investigate, but they are not satisfied by the progress. “We feel that you are not serious about the investigation. This case is prestigious and the progress of the probe reflects adversely on the image of the State and the police.”

The court asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union External Affairs Ministry to get an opinion on forensic evidence by December 16.

Assistant public prosecutor Mankhuwar Deshmukh, appearing for the SIT, said the agency has identified some accused, who are on the run.

The court said there is absolutely no respect for human life. “All you keep saying is that you are trying your best but you can’t even catch the culprit. It seems like no one is safe in this country.”

Sameer Gaikwad of Sanatan Sanstha has been in judicial custody in connection with Pansare murder. Meanwhile, the Union government informed the HC that they do not find any material to declare the organisation a terror outfit under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and ban it.

Dabholkar was an author, who fought against black magic and superstition. He was murdered in Pune in August 2013 by two gunmen. Similarly, Pansare was a politician with the Communist Party of India and an author. He was attacked by gun-wielding assailants and died on February 20, 2015. He used to oppose inter-caste marriages and criticised the glorification of Nathuram Godse.