Criminal notes

Since November 8, law enforcement agencies all over India have seized large quantities of currency notes, both in the now-defunct and the newly-issued ones. These are the cases in western India

Mumbai

Metropolitan

Region

9 December Mumbai Crime Branch detained seven men with Rs. 85 lakh (Approx Rs. 72 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes, the rest in Rs. 100 notes). Four of the accused were bullion traders, who had allegedly come to Dadar to give the currency notes to the other three businessmen, in exchange for demonetised notes. Case subsequently was taken over by the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

13 December Thane Crime Branch detained three people with over Rs. 1 crore in Rs. 2,000 notes. The suspects were allegedly going to exchange new notes for old ones at a 20 per cent exchange rate. They were handed over to the I-T Department the next day.

15 December The Tilak Nagar police detained three men who were allegedly carrying Rs. 10.10 crore in cash (Rs. 10 crore in Rs. 500 notes and Rs. 10 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes). They claimed they were employees of Vaidyanath Urban Cooperative Bank and were ferrying the cash from its Pimpri Chinchwad branch in Pune to its Ghatkopar branch. Case was taken over by the I-T department; officials are scrutinising the bank’s records to verify the claims.

15 December Khadakpada police, Thane district, detained two men on scooters carrying Rs. 21.22 lakh in Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes. Case was referred to the I-T Department.

19 December Thane police detained two men on a scooter carrying Rs. 23 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes. The I-T Department has been informed about the matter.

Reporting : Gautam S. Mengle

Rest of

Maharashtra

14 November

Ambajhari police seized Rs. 1.87 crore in Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes from an apartment in Nagpur’s Hill Top Colony. Four persons, including a chartered accountant, were detained and handed over to the I-T Department.

23 November

Pune Crime Branch seized Rs. 1.11 crore in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from Ankesh Agarwal, a land broker in Shivajinagar. Police allege he aimed to exchange the cash for new notes through agents, paying a 30 per cent commission. Agarwal was detained by the police and grilled by I-T officials.

10 December

Saswad police and a unit of the Election Commission’s flying squad seized Rs. 10.5 lakh in old notes from the vehicle of former BJP corporator and the party’s general secretary in Pune, Ujwal Keskar, who was traveling to Baramati ahead of the Saswad municipal council polls. Keskar claimed that the cash was accounted for and that he was going to deposit the money in a bank in Baramati as Pune banks were ‘too crowded’. The cash was handed over to I-T authorities. No arrests were made.

14 December

Pune police seized Rs. 67 lakh from a car in Wakad. Rs. 62 lakh was in Rs. 2,000 notes while the rest was in Rs. 100 notes. Five persons have been detained.

14 December

I-T officials found nearly Rs. 10 crore in five lockers of a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Pune’s Parvati area. The lockers belong to a private company whose offices have been traced to a location near National Highway 4. The premises of the company are expected to be raided soon.

17 December

Rs. 95,65,500 in new currency notes were recovered from a vehicle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The police made two arrests. The case is now with the I-T Department.

Reporting: Shoumojit Banerjee and Pavan Dahat

Gujarat

9 December Surat police seized Rs. 76 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes. Four persons were arrested; two were from the city and two others from Nashik.

9 December Porbandar police detained two persons with Rs. 25 lakh in cash including 1,073 notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination.

11 December Bharuch police raided a house and seized Rs. 14.51 lakh in scrapped notes.

11 December Ahmedabad police detained four persons carrying Rs. 21,77,650, including Rs. 10 lakh in Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

13 December Vadodara police seized Rs. 19.67 lakh in cash during a raid. The cash included 650 notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination.

23 November Vadodara police seized Rs. 31 lakh in defunct notes from one Vainkuth Pawar, who was detained, but later let off.

21 November Rajkot police seized Rs. 1.15 crore in demonetised notes and arrested one person.

20 November Himatnagar police seized Rs. 16,20,200, including 409 notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination. Two persons were arrested.

15 November Rajkot police seized Rs. 2.5 crore in defunct notes from a minivan on the highway. Two persons were arrested.

15 November Rajkot police seized Rs. 50 lakh in defunct notes and detained two persons.

19 December Police arrested four persons and recovered cash worth around Rs. 29 lakh, of which almost Rs. 12 lakh was in Rs. 2,000 notes.

Reporting : Mahesh Langa

Chhattisgarh

11 November Chhattisgarh police recovered Rs. 44.35 lakh in Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes from one Ramlal Devangan in Kondagoa district. Police suspect the money was from the narcotics trade.

16 November Chhattisgarh police recovered Rs. 5,11,900 in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from one Parimal Vishwas in Durgakondal block of Maoist insurgency-hit Kanker district.

13 December Chhattisgarh police seized Rs. 13.93 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes from a local businessman in Raigarh district, north Chhattisgarh.

14 December Chhattisgarh police seized Rs. 12.60 lakh in defunct currency notes and Rs. 7.66 lakh in new ones from a trader in Balodabajar district during an I-T raid.

Reporting : Pavan Dahat

Goa

2 December An officer of State Bank of India in Bambolim, north Goa, was suspended and an internal inquiry ordered by the bank. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar told The Hindu that she was found to have illegally exchanged Rs. 11 lakh in defunct notes belonging to her husband, an official in Goa Road Transport, for new notes.

7 December Goa Crime Branch seized Rs. 35 lakh in Rs. 2,000 denomination at Ponda, south Goa. No arrests were made.

8 December Goa police arrested Ramesh Narvekar and Siddhu while they were coming on a scooter, in the jurisdiction of the Porvorim police station in north Goa. The police seized Rs. 70 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes.

14 December Calangute police seized Rs. 24 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes and arrested three locals: Sushant Volvoikar, Shamsundar Palayekar and Ishant Korgaonkar.

14 December Calangute police arrested social activist Deepak Gadekar and two police constables attached to Calangute police station, Keshav Naik and Mahendra Mandrekar, and seized Rs. 10.20 lakh, of which Rs. 1.26 lakh was in new currency notes.

Reporting : Prakash Kamat