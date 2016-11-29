Crime Branch to seek Lakdawala aide’s custody

more-in

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch will be seeking the custody of Prashant Rao, an alleged aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, in connection with the arrest of the three henchmen, for planning to murder a Mumbai-based businessman on Monday.

The trio, identified as Sagar Indulkar (25), Ankush Tayde (21) and Sagar Chavan (24), were arrested in Jogeshwari, just before they were allegedly going to the businessman’s office. Lakdawala, who is believed to be abroad, had demanded Rs. 2 crore as extortion money from the businessman, and when he refused, sanctioned the hit through Rao, who is in Nashik Central Jail.

According to Crime Branch officials, interrogation of Rao is important as he is one of the key aides of Lakdawala and is believed to be running the latter’s affairs from inside the prison. They said after interrogating the three about the details of the job and aspects like procurement of weapons, they will seek Rao’s custody.

“Rao’s interrogation will not only shed light on the plot to kill the businessman but also on the Lakdawala gang hierarchy in general. Rao was in direct touch with Lakdawala and was personally instructed to order the hit. Rao then coordinated everything, from telling Indulkar to kill the businessman to putting Chavan in touch with him so that he could help with procurement of the weapons, which we seized from the accused,” an officer said.

The Crime Branch, after interrogating Rao, will be submitting a report on his activities from inside Nashik Central Jail to the Prisons Department.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “Whatever we know about Rao’s involvement is based on what the three arrested accused have said. We will first verify their claims and then take action accordingly.”