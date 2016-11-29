Cong., NCP hold rallies to protest demonetisation

Congress’s State chief accuses Modi of following Hitler mode of functioning; govt., RBI have failed miserably: Praful Patel

Ahmedabad: The Congress, AAP and the NCP on Monday took out marches and held rallies across Gujarat as part of ‘Jan Akrosh Diwas’ to protest the Centre’s demonetisation move.

The Congress held a bike rally from Shahibaug to Lal Darwaza with its Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela, State unit president Bharatsinh Solanki, and party MLAs addressing a gathering. Mr. Vaghela said the common man is struggling to withdraw their hard-earned money.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done this [demonetisation] keeping in mind the upcoming State assembly elections. But the [Central] government should keep the interest of the public before that of the party. Only this BJP government can create a system where the police will beat you up for struggling to withdraw your own money.”

Accusing Mr. Modi of following the Hitler mode of functioning, Mr. Solanki claimed the Prime Minister will give money deposited by the public to industrialists whose loan defaults run into lakhs of crores of rupees. The Congress also held rallies at Banaskantha where party workers handed over a memorandum to the Collector.

A group of farmers blocked a State highway, halting traffic for hours before the police dispersed them. Markets in the tribal town of Naswadi in Chhota Udepur district remained closed.

The NCP staged a protest near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) building. The police detained around 70 workers, including 15 women, saying they did not have the police permission to hold the rally.

However, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and Gujarat NCP president Jayant Patel were allowed to go inside the RBI building to make a representation to the officials.

Mr. Praful Patel alleged that the BJP-led government and the RBI have failed miserably to address the issue of cash crunch. “We are with the government on this fight against black money. But our contention is that people are facing hardship even 20 days after the demonetisation. Neither the government nor the RBI has any roadmap to deal with the problem.”

Dubbing the BJP-led Central government as anti-poor, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan in Mumbai on Monday said his party will raise the demonetisation issue in Parliament and the State legislature.

The winter session of Maharashtra Legislature begins in Nagpur from December 5.

Mr. Chavan alleged that the government had waived Vijay Mallya’s loan but not that of farmers. “The BJP government at the Centre is anti-poor. Nine farmers have committed suicide recently; still the government has no shame.”

Mr. Chavan said the citizens, who deposited their money in bank accounts, are not able to withdraw it. Small traders, farmers, labourers, and working class have been the worst-hit. Rural economy has virtually collapsed, he said.