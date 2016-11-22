Mumbai

Coldplay organisers fined Rs. 1,200 for playing loudspeakers beyond deadline

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Monday fined the organisers of the Global Citizen Festival concert held on Saturday, for allegedly violating the conditions pertaining to use of loudspeaker.

The concert, which was held with much fanfare at Bandra Kurla Complex, was attended by western as well as Indian celebrities, including Coldplay. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, addressed the audience for a short while via video-conferencing.

The police, however, found that the concert had played loudspeakers till 10:30 p.m., while they had permission till 10 p.m.

“We have registered a local act case with the BKC police under the Bombay Police Act, against the organisers of the concert and have exacted a fine of Rs. 1,200 from them. The action was taken on a suo motto basis,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe. Playing loudspeakers at any public function in Mumbai requires prior permission from the police. The blanket deadline for playing loudspeakers, unless specifically extended by the authorities, is 10 p.m.

