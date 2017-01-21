Clergy urges Muslims to defeat ‘fascist forces’

more-in

Mumbai: The Muslim clergy has called for the community to throw its weight behind secular forces in the upcoming BMC elections, with community leaders urging voters to come together in large numbers to exercise their franchise and ‘defeat the fascist forces’. Some even demanding en masse support for the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“We urge the Muslim community to come out in large numbers and not fritter this opportunity away. More and more should vote, and vote for parties preaching peace and harmony, such as the SP and the Congress. We urge the two parties to come together here in Mumbai like they have aligned for the U.P. polls,” Maulana Syed Ather Ali, member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, told The Hindu.

Community leaders, however, refused to name the ‘fascist forces’, saying instead that voters are smart enough to understand which parties play divisive politics and which don’t. “This country is special in that it gives space to views of every hue, but fascist forces want to just divide and rule,” Maulana Mehmood Daryabadi, secretary general, India Ulema Council, said.

There are 23 Muslim corporators in the BMC from the Congress, SP and NCP. The entry of AIMIM has made the contest more interesting this time. However, the party is talking of a development plan for all communities instead of focusing only on Muslims. “When we say vote for secular alliance of SP and Congress, the rest are irrelevant for us, whether they pursue development as a plank or not,” Mr. Ali said.

Others insisted voting by minority communities must increase. “The BMC election is connected to the day-to-day needs of people. We are also urging people to vote for hardworking candidates,” Maulana Moeen Mia, a popular community youth leader, said.