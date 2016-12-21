City CCTV network helps nab notorious chain snatchers

more-in

Two accused who had committed four chain snatching offences during the course of a morning were arrested on Tuesday through the help of city-wide Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) network that was installed recently in Mumbai.

According to police officials, four chain snatching incidents were reported within the span of one hour on November 10 morning on the Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in central Mumbai. Starting at 5:30 a.m., the arrested duo allegedly committed one offence in Sion, one in Matunga and two in the Bhoiwada area before disappearing, officers said.

Police registered separate offences in each case and went through the footage recorded by the CCTV cameras on the B.A. Road. The State government, on October 2 this year, had unveiled the city-wide CCTV coverage mechanism in Mumbai. The feed from 4,717 cameras is sent live to Mumbai Police control room as well as two other viewing centres in the city.

“CCTV footage helped to establish that the four offences had been committed by the same two men on a bike, and we then formed a special squad of officers from the Matunga and Bhoiwada police stations to track them down. The footage also helped us identify the accused, as both of them are repeat offenders,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), N. Ambika, said.

After consistent inquiries with local informants, and with family members and friends of the accused, the police on Tuesday tracked the duo down in Ambivali.

Of the two accused, one is a minor and other has been identified as Ksim Mukhtar (20). While Mukhtar has ten cases of chain snatching registered against him, the minor, too, has seven cases lodged against him in various police stations in Mumbai. Police said that Mukhtar has been placed under arrest and the minor is being sent to the juvenile remand home in Dongri.

Ms. Ambika added, “We have recovered some of the stolen property from the accused and more is expected.”

Chain snatching, which was once regarded as a petty crime, has become one of the biggest challenges for police in Mumbai and several other cities over the last eight to ten years. Police officials said that chain snatching has evolved from being a crime committed by men in need of money to a racket run by organised gangs.

Over the years, police has busted several inter-state gangs that snatch chains in different areas for eight to ten days and sell the stolen items in their native states. However, this has helped the State police to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against repeat offenders, as it meets all the parameters of the act — that the accused have two prior charge sheets filed against them, that the offence be committed for monetary gain and that it be the work of members of an organised crime syndicate.