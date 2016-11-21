Child dead as hospital refuses old notes: parents

Indian currency notes of different denominations are seen in this file picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. India raised import taxes on gold and silver on Tuesday as policymakers scrambled to narrow a gaping current account deficit, but concerns about the slowing economy and fears of more capital outflows kept up pressure on the ailing rupee. The rupee got a small lift after the gold measures were announced in late afternoon, after earlier threatening to test record lows. India's Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram unveiled plans on Monday to curb imports and raise capital inflows to relieve the grinding pressure on emerging Asia's worst-performing currency. But the measures have largely underwhelmed investors due to a lack of specific details. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) | Photo Credit: VIVEK PRAKASH

Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic denies allegations; parties condemn demonetisation

A couple on Sunday alleged that their infant died after Ruby Hall Clinic refused to accept old currency notes. The hospital, on its part, denied the allegations of the Khunte family, saying it always adheres to a humane policy in emergencies.

According to Gaurav Khunte, his wife Amrapali had given birth to a girl and was undergoing treatment at Pune’s KEM Hospital. “Our newborn developed breathing problems and doctors from Ruby Hall, visiting KEM, advised us to shift the child to Ruby Hall.”

According to relatives of the Khunte family, they were told by the authorities at Ruby Hall that the estimated sum of Rs. 3.5 lakh (for the infant’s treatment) had to be paid at one go in cash and in low denominations.

“We told them that we had Rs. 1 lakh in Rs. 1,000 notes and we would pay the remaining amount by cheque. But they remained adamant and rejected the old notes and the cheque alternative, while stating that only payment by demand draft would do. The child might have been saved had the Ruby Hall authorities shifted the infant there,” said a member of the Khunte family, adding that it was impossible to stand in the queues to withdraw money on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the child’s condition worsened and the Khunte family was told that an operation was futile because the baby would not be able to cope. The child passed away at KEM on Sunday morning.

Rubbishing the charges, Dr. Sanjay Pathare, Director, Medical Services, Ruby Hall, said the Khunte family never approached anyone at the hospital. “What really happened was that two doctors from our clinic — Dr. Srinivas Kini and Dr. Siddharth Ghadge — were consulted for their opinions at KEM Hospital. They explained that the infant might have a chance if she were to be shifted to Ruby Hall. The doctors had further evaluated that the infant was suffering from severe congenital defects. The child passed away at KEM and was never shifted here. I smell something fishy at the accusations being levelled at Ruby Hall.” Dr. Pathare further said that it was inconceivable that the hospital would turn away people in extremis.

The incident has sparked an outrage with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen saying that the unfortunate case was a result of the demonetisation.

Ravikant Varpe, State vice-president of the youth wing of the Nationalist Congress Party, said since the entire procedure was delayed at a time when an operation was of utmost importance, the child lost her battle. “The hospital must be subjected to strictest of punishments. This is nothing but highest level of inhuman behaviour from it.”