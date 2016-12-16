Cashless health benefit scheme for teachers soon

more-in

Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced on Thursday that the State government would implement a cashless health benefit scheme for teaching and non-teaching staff members in schools.

While replying to the calling attention motion raised by MLCs representing Teachers’ Constituencies, Mr. Tawde informed the State Council that the Education Department was studying the mediclaim policy models used by the Home Department for Police Personnel.

From March 2017

Mr. Tawde said, “The government is affirmative on bringing a special cashless medical scheme for teachers. The scheme will be applicable to employees of State government, private-aided, primary, secondary, higher secondary and D.Ed-B.Ed schools.” The scheme will be applicable from March 2017, he added.