Cashless economy: CM wants training camps in all districts

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the district collectors to set up camps to educate the public about the benefits of cashless economy and train them in using this mode of transaction.

Mr. Fadnavis held a videoconference with the collectors on Wednesday to seek their opinion on the situation and also to review the progress of development schemes. They were asked to prepare a roadmap to turn rural economy into a cashless and digital one. A district-wise campaign has been planned with the help of organisations, students and colleges to create awareness.

The CM also asked the collectors to set up a coordination committee along with the State Bank of India. The panel will address the cash crunch in rural areas.

According to the Agriculture Department, around 37 lakh hectares have come under rabbi cultivation this year. “Even though we had estimated 54 lakh hectares, we have surpassed last year’s cultivation area, which was 35.45 lakh hectares. We are satisfied with the rabbi sowing and do not think that the demonetisation has any impact on it,” said Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar.